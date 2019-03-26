Power sector not only
It is very important for BE-Electrical Engineering students to select a department of their choice in which they want to start their career during the third year of their degree program.
It is now the responsibility of our Engineering Universities also to provide sufficient numbers engineers for the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) upon which works is under progress for the industrial and economic development of our country.
These views were expressed by industry professionals during a meeting of the Industrial Advisory Committee, Electrical Engineering department, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi.
Later on President, M.A.Jinnah University, Dr Zubair Shaikh also joined the meeting. On this occasion, he asked the committee members to realize the needs of the year 2022 when the first batch of BE- Electrical Engineering students of this university will pass out.
He said that our existing network has completely changed, are we ready to accept this change?
He said that it is the right time to provide further training to our faculty members and to keep an effective link between industry and academia.
He suggested that to achieve these objectives, industrial professional
Similarly, our faculty members
They emphasized that industry related people input be also taken for finalizing BE-Electrical Engineering degree academic program and internship in industries be also declared mandatory for engineering students.
They also asked that all such courses be included in Software engineering degree program which may fulfil industry requirements.
Advisory Board members also advised that wind power generation be also given due importance which is being widely discussed these days in our country and now the time has come to work for