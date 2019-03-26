Share:

Power sector not only be focused while finalizing Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree education program’s curriculum, Telecommunication, Construction and Manufacturing sectors be given due consideration and the courses which may fulfil market demands be made part of the syllabus.

It is very important for BE-Electrical Engineering students to select a department of their choice in which they want to start their career during the third year of their degree program.

It is now the responsibility of our Engineering Universities also to provide sufficient numbers engineers for the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) upon which works is under progress for the industrial and economic development of our country.

These views were expressed by industry professionals during a meeting of the Industrial Advisory Committee, Electrical Engineering department, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi.

Later on President, M.A.Jinnah University, Dr Zubair Shaikh also joined the meeting. On this occasion, he asked the committee members to realize the needs of the year 2022 when the first batch of BE- Electrical Engineering students of this university will pass out.

He said that our existing network has completely changed, are we ready to accept this change?

He said that it is the right time to provide further training to our faculty members and to keep an effective link between industry and academia.

He suggested that to achieve these objectives, industrial professional be invited to university for a week to guide the students about industrial sector activities.

Similarly, our faculty members be also sent to industries to assess present working conditions, he added. Meanwhile, Industrial Advisory Committee members pointed out that a large number of graduate engineers are required for our industries in Karachi.

They emphasized that industry related people input be also taken for finalizing BE-Electrical Engineering degree academic program and internship in industries be also declared mandatory for engineering students.

They also asked that all such courses be included in Software engineering degree program which may fulfil industry requirements.