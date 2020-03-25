Share:

Violation of SOPs

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital City (ICT) Administration on Wednesday shut around 325 outlets in the city over violations of the SOPs and selling articles other than those allowed as number of Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

Majority of the shopkeepers were selling articles other than the allowed items including medicines, food items, etc. The owners of such shops will have to ensure compliance of the SOPs and submit an undertaking in this regard to the authorities before approaching the concerned police station for opening of the outlet, according to the authorities.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad HamzaShafqaat, the shopkeepers were selling the articles under the garb of exemption. Some of the shops were closed for their failure to comply with the SOPs such as ensuring face masks and sanitizers for the staff. Few of the shops were found with more than seven persons inside the premises.

The ICT administration has been making efforts regularly to restrict movement of the residents in the city. Besides, awareness campaign is also going on in the city to make the people realise that their safety is in staying at home. The police took a round of the city parks after receiving reports that some of the residents have opted to visit the parks after businesses have been closed in the city. The police asked them to immediately leave for homes.

Meanwhile, according to the ICT administration, Mobile LangarKhana is providing food at PIMS Hospital, Polyclinic Hospital, Aabpara Market, sector F-11/2, F-10/2 Service Road, KhannaPul, Ali Pur, TaramariChowk and Faizabad. The ICT have been distributing cooked food at these locations.

Dastharkhuwan spots where free food is being provided include F-10 Markaz, F-10 Al Mustafa Tower, G-9 Langarkhana, F-6 Water Plant near Kulsoom International, and G-10 Water Plant near Babri Masjid. Some more locations are being added to provide food to the needy. These locations include I-11/4 Panahgah, Tarnol, Taramari, and BharaKahu. This is being done jointly by Islamabad administration, Saylani Trust, and EhsaasDastharkhuwan.

Meanwhile, the ICT administration has been getting queries from general public regarding sending payments for charity purposes. DC Office said it cannot collect money under the law, however, those who cannot give ration and want to help with money may submit money to the bank accounts mentioned on websites of Edhi (Ambulance and Burial), Chhipa (Emergency), andSaylani (12 LangarKhanas in Islamabad).