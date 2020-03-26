Share:

A 65-year-old man, in Indian Occupied Kashmir, infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) died at Chest Disease (CD) Hospital at Dalgate, in Srinagar in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the patient had medical history of illness with sugar, hypertension and obesity.

“Despite our best efforts, the COVID19 positive patient at Chest Disease Hospital, passed away due to cardiac arrest,” one of the doctors at the hospital told media.

The patient is said to be a resident of Hyderpora Srinagar (originally, a resident of Sopore) who had returned from New Delhi, UP in India and Jammu recently after being part of a ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ and had visited Indonesia and Malaysia.

As of now, eight persons have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the Kashmir Valley while the tally of such patients in the entire territory has gone up to 11. Three cases were reported from Jammu earlier this month.