ISLAMABAD - We’re obsessed with Ashley Roberts’ work wear wardrobe. Topshop, Nasty Gal, Reiss, River Island and Warehouse... you name it, we’ve spotted her wearing it recently! Today’s knitted number is from Forever Unique and we love the grey, black and white vertical stripes. Add in a pair of Converse trainers and a furry jacket from Marks & Spencer’s Per Una collection and its spot on.