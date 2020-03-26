Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ariana Grande’s rumored new boyfriend is thought to be real estate agent and friend to the stars Dalton Gomez. In new reports, it has been claimed that Ariana - who was pictured in a clinch with a mystery man last month - is dating the hunk after images on her Instagram alluded to the fact they are in quarantine together.

A host of fan accounts pointed out that when the pop star put up a picture of her pet dog Toulouse being petted, the arm in the picture featured the same tattoo that Dalton has inked on his wrist. As the global coronavirus pandemic continues, people are being urged to stay at home in quarantine for a matter of weeks; meaning Ariana and Dalton could be getting increasingly closer during the stint.