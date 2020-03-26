LAKKI MARWAT - Army officials visited isolation wards the district administration has established in different hospitals in Lakki, Naurang and Tajazai to check facilities for Corona virus affected patients.
Local Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, DHO Dr Rahim and MS DHQ Hospital Dr Halim Khattak accompanied them.
The deputy commissioner briefed them about the facilities the administration with support of health department had made available at the wards.
He said that his administration had ensured implementation of government’s directives regarding lockdown. “People are being advised to stay indoors, adopt precautionary measures, maintain social distancing and avoid public contacts”, he added.
The deputy commissioner said that efforts aiming to contain the spread of infectious disease would be successful as stakeholders were extending all out cooperation in that regard. The deputy commissioner also visited border points along Mianwali, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan and Tank districts to check the ban on inter district transport service. DPO Abdul Rauf Baber accompanied him.
Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Islami’s volunteers and workers distributed masks, soaps and miswak among citizens in Lakki city. The distribution of commodities was part of awareness campaign regarding preventive measures of COVID-19.
JI Lakki city chief Zahidullah Turabi and other office bearers led the campaign which started from government city hospital and culminated at the main bus stand. The volunteers also distributed hand bills containing precautionary measures of Corona virus among citizens. On the occasion, Turabi said that Alkhidmat foundation, the humanitarian wing of Jamat-e-Islami, would stand by the administration to defeat the pandemic.