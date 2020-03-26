Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Army officials visited isolation wards the district ad­ministration has established in different hospitals in Lakki, Naurang and Tajazai to check facilities for Co­rona virus affected patients.

Local Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, DHO Dr Rahim and MS DHQ Hospital Dr Halim Khattak ac­companied them.

The deputy commissioner briefed them about the facilities the administration with support of health department had made available at the wards.

He said that his administration had ensured imple­mentation of government’s directives regarding lock­down. “People are being advised to stay indoors, adopt precautionary measures, maintain social distancing and avoid public contacts”, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that efforts aiming to contain the spread of infectious disease would be successful as stakeholders were extending all out co­operation in that regard. The deputy commission­er also visited border points along Mianwali, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan and Tank districts to check the ban on inter district transport service. DPO Abdul Rauf Baber accompanied him.

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Islami’s volunteers and work­ers distributed masks, soaps and miswak among cit­izens in Lakki city. The distribution of commodities was part of awareness campaign regarding preven­tive measures of COVID-19.

JI Lakki city chief Zahidullah Turabi and other of­fice bearers led the campaign which started from government city hospital and culminated at the main bus stand. The volunteers also distributed hand bills containing precautionary measures of Corona vi­rus among citizens. On the occasion, Turabi said that Alkhidmat foundation, the humanitarian wing of Ja­mat-e-Islami, would stand by the administration to defeat the pandemic.