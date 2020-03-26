Share:

China's Guangzhou city saw the fifth confirmed case of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) imported from Pakistan, bringing the tally to seven, all Chinese nationals across China.

Gwadar Pro App quoting Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, stated that the fifth patient, a 53-year-old man, had trips in Pakistan recently. He had the same travel trajectory of flights with the other four confirmed cases of COVID-19 imported from Pakistan reported in Guangzhou on Monday.

On March 20, the patient took off for Islamabad to Bangkok, Thailand and then transferred to another flight. On March 21, he arrived at China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport where he was screened for coronavirus and sent to a centralized quarantine point for medical observation while waiting for transfer.

On March 22, his result was negative. However, on March 23, the twice rechecks of his test turned positive for the COVID-19.

Besides the five confirmed cases on COVID-19 imported from Pakistan reported in Guangzhou city, there was one case reported in China's Shandong province and Beijing Municipality respectively. They were a 62-year-old male and a 27-year-old translator, respectively.

As the pandemic is spreading across the world, Chinese authorities lately deployed measures to guard against imported cases of COVID-19 and a rebound in domestically transmitted cases.