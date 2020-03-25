Share:

ISLAMABAD-The city managers are going to wash all markets, busy areas and major roads of the capital with chemicals from Thursday (today).

The cleaning operation would be conducted jointly by Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in which all markets, busy areas and major roads of the city would be washed with chemicals in addition to carrying out cleanliness in all parts of the city.

All the departments are participating in this special operation. The step has been taken as a preventive measure to control the spread of Coronavirus in the city. Chemical to be used for washing has been secured by the ICT Administration from a chemicals factory at Attock and it will be handed over to concerned formations.

The activity would be started after input from Ministry of Health. The step has been taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

Senior officers of MCI informed that the cleanliness operation would be started from PIMS hospital followed by spray in Panagahas and quarantine centres. Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, F-10, G-10, Melody Market and other shopping centres of the city would be washed in this drive.

Over 30 water tankers and fire tenders would be used in this drive while the sanitation staff of MCI would takepart in this operation.

Furthermore, in line with the instructions of CDA Management, four ventilators are being made operative at CDA Hospital from Thursday. Moreover, in accordance with instructions of CDA management, doctors and paramedical staff of CDA Hospital have been directed to remain alert to cope with any emergent situation. Furthermore, a camp office has also been established at CDA Hospital.

The CDA Management and ICT Administration have requested the residents of the city to cooperate with the authorities so that spread of Coronavirus could be controlled. The residents have been further requested to stay at home, avoid unnecessary movements and follow the instructions issued by the departments in this regard.