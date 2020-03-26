Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a special risk allowance, equal to one salary, to be given to doctors, nurses, medical staff and others engaged in the treatment of coronavirus affected patients.

He stated this while talking to the media after chairing cabinet committee meeting for the eradication of coronavirus.

Buzdar informed the media that as many as 600 people were cleared after spending 14 days in DG Khan quarantine facility and they were being sent to their homes. He said the Punjab government was also arranging follow-up screening in their respective districts. He said the corona-tests for those quarantined were negative. He said the screening of prisoners had also been started.

The chief minister said the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab was 312: 176 in DG Khan, 77 in Lahore, 3 in Multan, 19 in Jhelum, 2 each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, 21 in Gujrat, 8 in Gujranwala and 1 each in Mandi Bahuddin, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Narowal. he said the total number of quarantine facilities in Punjab was 163 having a total capacity of 20,000 patients. Meanwhile, work is in progress to set up more quarantine facilities along-with increase in medical facilities. PSL level-3 labs would be set up in every division and RS. 620 million had been released for 5 divisions to complete the project, he added.

According to an official handout, the meeting was told that a summary has been moved to the chief minister for release of 3,500 prisoners involved in petty crimes besides setting up a 100-bed hospital in Camp Jail Lahore.

The chief minister told that Punjab government was writing a letter to CAA to ensure that Punjab bound CAA staff were checked after foreign duties or else the Punjab government might be provided with their lists for screening purpose.

He directed that food supply should not be affected adding that there was no shortage of any kind but the people should avoid unnecessary hoarding.

He said that there was no curfew but the people should restrict to their homes and cooperate with the government. The Punjab government would announce social protection package on the pattern of the federal government, he added.

The chief secretary told that 150 pilgrims, coming from Iran, had been kept in Faisalabad. The Taftan border is closed and there is no information about the arrival of more pilgrims, he added.

CM visits KSK Quarantine centre

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar visited the Kala Shah Kaku Campus of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore to inspect quarantine centre set up there.

He expressed the satisfaction over the arrangements and directed to install incinerator as well. The chief minister was told that 15 AC buses had been arranged to transfer the patients from Old Airport Terminal Lahore to KSK Campus after their registration. The quarantine facility was equipped with control room and emergency response centre. Four ambulances and ten motorcycle ambulances had been arranged, while 15 doctors and 65 members of the medical team would perform duties in different shifts, the CM was told. The facility also had dispensary and infection control system, security arrangements, portable washrooms for 816 patients. Around 1,400 patients could be quarantined in UET, GCU and Judicial Complex facilities. The patients would be kept separated according to their medical conditions and bed, sanitizer, food and other necessary items would be provided in every room. The chief minister was also informed about the yellow van and yellow room facility. The clothes of the medical teams would be disposed of in the incinerator. The chief minister directed that relevant SOPs be followed without negligence, he added.

Punjab CM welcomes relief package

Punjab CM welcomed the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan worth more than one thousand billion rupees for the coronavirus affectees. In a statement, Usman Buzdar said the steps by the prime minister had proven that the PTI government was the people’s government in the truest sense. He said that reduction in taxes on essential items would substantially reduce the price-hike.

CM takes notice

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took strict notice of brutal torture of youth in Gojra and sought a report from IG Police. In a statement, he directed to arrest the accused at the earliest adding that best treatment be provided to the injured. Similarly, requirements of justice be fulfilled by bringing the accused into the custody of the law. Ensuring justice to the injured is my obligation, he further said.