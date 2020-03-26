Share:

LAHORE - The total confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 1,022 in the country while the death toll rose to eight on Wednesday as another person died in the Punjab province.

According to officials, at least 20 cases were confirmed in Islamabad 20, 310 in Punjab , 413 in Sindh, 80in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 117 in Balochistan117, one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 81 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that eight coronavirus patients have died so far and 21 patients have recovered, while five are in critical situation.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Sindh CM Murtaza Wahab confirmed that 10 more coronavirus patients were recovered in Sindh. Total number of patients who have recovered is now 19.