Share:

BAHAWALPUR - In the Court of Nasir Hussain Sahib, Judge Banking Court, Bahawalpur. Summons under Section 9(5) of the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) Ordinance 2001. (Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001). Suit No. 610/2019. Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Bahawalnagar Branch Versus Muhammad Sajid s/o Muhammad Jahangir, caste Arain, r/o Mauza Musa Bhoota, Tehsil and District Bahawalnagar. Whereas the aforesaid plaintiff has instituted a suit against you and others for recovery of Rs 9,04,017.00 along with mark-up/ interest and costs, etc., claimed to be payable by you. Summon under Section 10 of Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001 referred to above is hereby issued requiring you to make within 30 days of the service of this summon, an application for leave to defend the suit under Section 10 ibid. Take notice that on your failure to file such application within time specified above, the Banking Court shall pass a decree as prayed for in the plaint, in favour of the plaintiff/ Banking Company. Next date for further proceedings, in the case has been fixed on 27-03-2020. Given under my hand and the seal of the Court. – Judge Banking Court, Bahawalpur. (Bill)

In the Court of Nasir Hussain Sahib, Judge Banking Court, Bahawalpur. Summons under Section 9(5) of the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) Ordinance 2001. (Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001). Suit No. 670/2019. Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Haroonabad Branch Versus Irshad Ali s/o Muhammad Rafique, caste Bajwa, r/o Chak No. 30/3-R, Tehsil Haroonabad, District Bahawalnagar. Whereas the aforesaid plaintiff has instituted a suit against you and others for recovery of Rs 11,41,418.00 along with mark-up/ interest and costs, etc., claimed to be payable by you. Summon under Section 10 of Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001 referred to above is hereby issued requiring you to make within 30 days of the service of this summon, an application for leave to defend the suit under Section 10 ibid. Take notice that on your failure to file such application within time specified above, the Banking Court shall pass a decree as prayed for in the plaint, in favour of the plaintiff/ Banking Company. Next date for further proceedings, in the case has been fixed on 01-04-2020. Given under my hand and the seal of the Court. – Judge Banking Court, Bahawalpur. (Bill)

In the Court of Nasir Hussain Sahib, Judge Banking Court, Bahawalpur. Summons under Section 9(5) of the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) Ordinance 2001. (Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001). Suit No. 536/2019. Faysal Bank Limited, Yazman Branch, Bahawalpur Versus Muhammad Aslam s/o Sardar Muhammad, caste Jatt Dewal, r/o Chak No. 41/DB, Tehsil Yazman, District Bahawalpur. Whereas the aforesaid plaintiff has instituted a suit against you and others for recovery of Rs 8,98,202.23 along with mark-up/ interest and costs, etc., claimed to be payable by you. Summon under Section 10 of Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001 referred to above is hereby issued requiring you to make within 30 days of the service of this summon, an application for leave to defend the suit under Section 10 ibid. Take notice that on your failure to file such application within time specified above, the Banking Court shall pass a decree as prayed for in the plaint, in favour of the plaintiff/ Banking Company. Next date for further proceedings, in the case has been fixed on 30-04-2020. Given under my hand and the seal of the Court. – Judge Banking Court, Bahawalpur. (Bill)