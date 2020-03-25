Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Kings’ Head Coach Dean Jones has shared his experience of coaching Pakistan’s batting maestro Babar Azam, during the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While answering questions during a Twitter session, the former Australian cricketer heaped praise on Babar by stating that it was a ‘pure joy’ to coach the Pakistan Twenty20 International (T20I) captain. Jones also gave his opinion about Pakistan team’s captaincy during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. “I have spoken to Babar about this. How he should set up to each team. They his team needs to evolve/change to suit each opponent. Working out game plans etc,” said Jones.

When asked to compare Babar with Pakistan’s young batting sensation Haider Ali, who represented Peshawar Zalmi during PSL 5, Jones said: “Different styles. Babar is the glue in the batting. Haider wins momentum.” The former Islamabad United head coach also spoke about the fitness of opener Sharjeel Khan, which has been the talk of the town in the recent past. “Sharjeel is sending me videos everyday on his fitness. He knows what I expect and he is doing it,” he said.