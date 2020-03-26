Share:

LAHORE - Vice-chairman of Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University, Prof. Dr Rafique Ahmad died here on Wednesday after protracted illness. He was 92Dr Rafiqure was an educationist and an economic expert, who also served as Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur. He had the distinction of representing Pakistan at international seminars and conferences in foreign countries. His funeral prayer was attended by people from all walks of life. Senior Jamat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch, Vice-Chancellor Punjab University, Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chairman NPT, Mian Farooq Altaf, Secretary NPT, Shahid Rashid, Principal Oriental College, Dr Mazhar Saleem and Hafiz Marghoob Hamdani were prominent among others. He was laid to rest at Hazrat Mian Mir graveyard. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the veteran. In a condolence message, prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.