ISLAMABAD-Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice AtharMinallahon Wednesday barred the courts from ordering exparte proceedings or dismissing petitions for non-prosecution in the current situation of the pandemic Coronavirus.

In this regard, the IHC Chief Justice issued an office order saying that consequent upon the request made by Islamabad Bar Council as well as President Islamabad High Court Bar Association, the IHC CJ ordered that owing to the prevailing emergency situation in the country, the period of limitation prescribed by laws in filing appeals and petitions in this court as well as in the civil and district courts of Islamabad till the time the situation returns to normalcy, shall be deemed to be condoned and the court shall be deemed to be closed during the relevant period in the public interest.

It further said that Justice Athar has also ordered that during the above situation, exparte proceedings or orders regarding dismissal for non-prosecution shall not be ordered by the courts.

The IHC official also told that Chief Justice Athar would also visit Islamabad district courts on Thursday (today) to see the arrangements and precautionary measures.

In this connection, he said that everyone is strictly advised to observe the policy of social distancing.