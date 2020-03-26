Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River Sys­tem Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday re­leased 69,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,300 cusecs. Accord­ing to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tar­bela Dam was 1456.38 feet, which was 70.38 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,000 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cu­secs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.20 feet, which was 135.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respec­tively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Ta­unsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,700, 27,000 and 43,400 cu­secs respectively.