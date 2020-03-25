Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have appealed the citizens to stay at home for safety of their own and others’ lives.

They have advised the people to avoid unnecessary movement. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar, strict implementation is being ensured on the directions of district administration. Checking has been made strict at entry and exit points of the city and the entire process is being monitored by DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed himself, according to the officials.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar has also issued directions to the force to prevent from Coronavirus, and additional contingent of police and Rangers have been deployed at exit and entry points of the city. Pillion riding has been banned while movement towards BharaKahu has been completely sealed.

Islamabad police chief has directed all police officials to ensure strict implementation on the directions of district administration. Those sitting in parks are also being educated to stay at home while those involved in unnecessary movement are being sent back to their homes. Section 144 is being implemented in the city and police is providing awareness to citizens on how to protect themselves against Coronavirus, the officials furthersaid.