KHYBER - The provincial government has potential to control the corona­virus and enough health staff has been deployed to tackle an emergency situation in the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan, said this while briefing media persons here in Levies Center, Shahkas Jamrud, on his visit to Khyber district on Wednesday.

He said that weather it was the health staff or officials of the forces, administration, rescue 1122 and other departments, they were jointly striving hard to deal the situation in the prov­ince. He said that the deputation order of 600 doctors had been approved while services of ex­tra 1500 doctors had been ac­quired on contract basis to deal with any emergency situation.

He added that the govern­ment was not ignorant of the situation prevailing in the country and, therefore, as chief executive he besides his staff and ministers visited various districts and areas to person­ally supervise the health and precautionary measures.

Like the federal govern­ment’s design, the provincial government would also an­nounce a package for the wel­fare of the masses following the consent of the cabinet, he remarked.

Adviser to CM on Informa­tion, Ajmal Wazir informed that as per available reports of Manga village of Mardan dis­trict out of 46 suspected, 39 cases had been detected coro­navirus positive.

He added that on the special directive of CM Mehmood Khan, teams had been dispatched and the whole locality was declared quarantine. Pertaining positive cases identified in DI Khan, Aj­mal Wazir said that they were those people who had returned from Iran and they had been quarantined.

They urged the people to strictly follow all necessary measures, suggested by the health officials to halt the spread of the fatal disease.

Earlier, flanked by Chief Sec­tary Dr Kazim Niaz, Deputy Com­missioner, Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir, CM, Mehmood Khan paid a brief visit to Head­quarter Hopsital, Landi Kotal and inspected Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and quarantine center, established for the possible sus­pected persons of the COVID 19. Medical Superintendent, Dr Naik Dad, briefed them about the shortage of ventilators and am­bulances in the centers that the CM ordered for early supply.