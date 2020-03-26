KHYBER - The provincial government has potential to control the coronavirus and enough health staff has been deployed to tackle an emergency situation in the province.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan, said this while briefing media persons here in Levies Center, Shahkas Jamrud, on his visit to Khyber district on Wednesday.
He said that weather it was the health staff or officials of the forces, administration, rescue 1122 and other departments, they were jointly striving hard to deal the situation in the province. He said that the deputation order of 600 doctors had been approved while services of extra 1500 doctors had been acquired on contract basis to deal with any emergency situation.
He added that the government was not ignorant of the situation prevailing in the country and, therefore, as chief executive he besides his staff and ministers visited various districts and areas to personally supervise the health and precautionary measures.
Like the federal government’s design, the provincial government would also announce a package for the welfare of the masses following the consent of the cabinet, he remarked.
Adviser to CM on Information, Ajmal Wazir informed that as per available reports of Manga village of Mardan district out of 46 suspected, 39 cases had been detected coronavirus positive.
He added that on the special directive of CM Mehmood Khan, teams had been dispatched and the whole locality was declared quarantine. Pertaining positive cases identified in DI Khan, Ajmal Wazir said that they were those people who had returned from Iran and they had been quarantined.
They urged the people to strictly follow all necessary measures, suggested by the health officials to halt the spread of the fatal disease.
Earlier, flanked by Chief Sectary Dr Kazim Niaz, Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir, CM, Mehmood Khan paid a brief visit to Headquarter Hopsital, Landi Kotal and inspected Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and quarantine center, established for the possible suspected persons of the COVID 19. Medical Superintendent, Dr Naik Dad, briefed them about the shortage of ventilators and ambulances in the centers that the CM ordered for early supply.