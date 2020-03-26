Share:

KARACHI - Playing its role in facilitating the nation and its institutions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, JS Bank has introduced financing of up to Rs200m to hospital and medical centers, for the purchase of equipment to detect, contain and treat patients infected by COVID-19. Under this State Bank designed scheme, all medical centers registered with federal or provincial health governing bodies, engaged in the control and eradication of COVID-19 will be eligible to avail the credit line at a minimal mark-up rate of only 3% per annum for a duration of 5 years.

This plan enables these health facilities to bolster their operational mechanisms through purchase of additional equipment and relevant tools for the purpose. Hospitals can avail this facility until September 2020.

On the other hand, MJSF (Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation) also partnered with the Government of Sindh for using its state-of-the-art hospital in Sehwan, to combat coronavirus. The hospital will help curb the shortage of ventilators, Intensive Care Units (ICU) and increasing numbers of Corona patients in the province.