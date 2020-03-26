Share:

Lahore Police continue to ensure strict implementation of section 144 in order to contain the movement of the public in the city on the third day of the partial lockdown by Punjab Government in wake of Corona virus.

Lahore Police Operations Wing staged special pickets in different areas of the city to contain people from unnecessary movement.

As many as 17822 citizens have been checked at these pickets and more than 7513 persons were asked to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes during the last three days since impose of section 144 as a part of impartial lock down in the city.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed further informed that as many as 272 FIRs were registered against persons in violations of sections 144. The accused persons nominated in FIRs for violation of section 144 were release afterwards taking warranty bonds as not to move again in city unnecessarily.

As many as 7987 motorcycles, cars, rickshaws’ and bigger vehicles were contained from movement in the city, whereas 38 vehicles were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed visited these pickets to review the arrangements made such as checking mechanism of citizens and precautionary measures taken by deputed Police personnel.

Lahore Police also continued its crackdown against profiteers and hoarders involved in selling face masks and sanitizers on high prices. Rai Babar Saeed directed the Police officers and officials deputed on these pickets to adopt precautionary measures including use of face masks and sanitizers to protect themselves from the dangers of Corona virus. DIG Operations has made appeal with the citizens to cooperate with police and other Law Enforcement Agencies, refraining themselves from unnecessary movement in the city.

All stakeholders in society need to play their role in fight against corona virus by strictly adhering to the advisory on precautionary measures so that every citizen could be saved from the disease, Rai Babar Saeed concluded.