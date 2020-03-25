Share:

Solid waste management

The situation of solid waste management in Pakistan is a matter of grave concern as more than 5 million people die each year due to waste-related diseases. In Pakistan roughly 20 million tons of solid waste is generated annually, with annual growth rate of about 2.4 percent. Karachi, the largest city in the country, generates more than 9,000 tons of municipal waste daily. All major cities, be it Islamabad, Lahore or Peshawar, are facing enormous challenges in tackling the problem of urban waste. The root factors for the worsening garbage problem in Pakistan are lack of urban planning, outdated infrastructure, lack of public awareness and endemic corruption. Waste practices in the Pakistan need to be improved. This can start with awareness to the public regarding health and environment impact that dumped and exposed waste causes. It is imperative for the greater public to become environmentally educated, have a change in attitude and take action.

YARSILA SHAIKH,

Karachi.

Jehangir’s tomb

The tomb of Jehangir is a 17th century building, built in the honour of Mughal emperor Jehangir. It is situated in Shahdara, Lahore. After its construction, people liked to visit it for its unique interior designing and saviad style architecture which attracted and mesmerised the visitors but in a few recent years it lost its popularity and interest of people due to some reason.

One of the most important reasons is the lack of basic facilities. Such as lack of purified water for drinking purpose and canteen area is also not much developed. Besides this, the parking fee is also very high as compared to other parking areas.

Government should pay heed to these issues and provide better facilities for visiting people so that it become a place where Pakistani and foreign could come and see the historical legacy. Government can also earn a lot of money from the local and foreign visitors in this way.

MUHAMMAD AZAM NAGRA,

Lahore.