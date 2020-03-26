Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said a cash grant of 12,000 rupees each will be given to the deserving families affected by the negative impact of coronavirus in next month.

Speaking during Radio Pakistan programme on Thursday, Dr. Sania said this cash program is part of the relief package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Stressing need for national solidarity to fight the spread of coronavirus, she said this solidarity is not confined to the political level but the people need to act responsibly and adopt precautionary measures to steer the country out of this challenge.

The Special Assistant to PM said the people should avoid gatherings and practice social distancing including those in the rural areas.

Dr. Sania said that the government is making arrangements to ensure adequate supplies of essential food items including the wheat flour in the markets. People should not be worried about the availability of the essential items, she added.