ISLAMABAD - Molly-Mae Hague has announced she is closing her tanning business amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Love Island star took to the official Instagram page for Filter By Molly-Mae to confirm the news, which comes in accordance with new government guidelines to prevent the spread of the fatal virus.

Clearly saddened by the news, the influencer and reality star insisted to fans: ‘This is not a goodbye this is just a see you soon’, before urging: ‘Stay safe and stay at home.’ Molly-Mae shot to fame on Love Island’s 2019 summer series, where she found love with boxer Tommy Fury before scoring a host of lucrative contracts and collaborations after leaving the villa on the ITV2 show.

As well as a wildly successful edit with Pretty Little Thing, she also launched her tanning line late last year however things have now taken a turn for the worse.

Like many businesses, Molly-Mae has had to shut up shop to ensure the safety of both her staff and customers in the face of the deadly virus.