KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved purchase of 290 ventilators, 3.2 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 100 Rapid Kit Antigen Test Machines, 100,000 testing kits, 50 RT Lamp Testing Machines and 10,000 RT Lamp Kits and 29 portable X-ray machines so that testing capacity in the province could be enhanced.

He took this decision while presiding over 28thTask Force meeting on coronavirus here on Wednesday at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisor, Chief Secretary, IG Police, concerned provincial secretaries, representatives of WHO, Aga Khan, Indus Hospital, Corps-5, Rangers, PDMA, FIA, Airport, Civil aviation and focal person of the taskforce.

The health department said, “we have only 484 ventilators, of them 353 are working, 52 out of order, 43 are yet to be installed and 21 are being purchased.” At this the Chief Minister said that “we needed at 5000 more ventilators to meet any emergency but in the first phase he approved purchase of 290 more ventilators.”

The Chief Minister was told that the Rapid Kit Antigen Test Machine (RKATM) prepared by Chinese scientists had an easy system to test the samples and it was one of the best machines. It conducted 10 tests in an hour. The Chief Minister approved purchase of 100 machines and 100,000 antigen testing kits and directed the health department to place the order right now. “I want their delivery as soon as possible,” he said.

Murad also approved purchasing of RT Lamp Testing Machines and 10,000 RT Lamp Kits and issued directives for ensuring the delivery of the machines and kits.

The Chief Minister was told that seven health facilities had been provided testing machines such as Chest Clinic Lyari, DHQ Kashmore, Civil Hospital Karachi, Taluka Hospital Hala, DHQ Sanghar DHQ Ghotki, and DHQ Naushehroferoze. These health facilities would be able to conduct 1344 tests in six batches per day.

COVID-19: The Chief Minister was told that the health department had conducted 3718 tests, of them 3304 were declared negative while 413 diagnosed as positive while 485 results were pending.

It may be noted that out of 413 cases, 148 are of Karachi and other districts and 265 of pilgrims.

There are 94 local transmission cases in the province. At present 10 persons are in isolation at their homes. Out of 413 positive cases 145 belong to Karachi, 265 from Sukkur, one from Dadu and two to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister was told that some 100 pilgrims were kept at Malir and their samples were sent for test. Out of 100 pilgrims result of 68 samples had been done so far and all of them were found to be negative. CM directed health department to release 68 COVID-19 negative persons from the Isolation center but keep their data in the record.

In Karachi there are 144 cases, of them 90 are local and 54 international. The public sector hospitals reported 1874 suspect cases, of them 93 were tested. The private hospital reported 702 cases and 27 of them were tested.

The Chief Minister was told that on his instructions 2366 nurses had been issued offer order while the recruitment process of 1000 doctors and 500 Lab Technicians was in progress.