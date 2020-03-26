Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul that resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to several worshippers.

A foreign ministry statement said: “Such despicable attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright.”

It added: “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured. We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan.” Pakistan, it said, “condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times.”