The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumped to 1,102 Thursday morning after new cases were reported in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the national dashboard, four new cases were reported in Sindh while Islamabad reported five new cases.

Earlier, Balochistan had recorded 12 new cases in the province, taking the provincial tally to 131. Gilgit Baltistan also reported three new cases in the region late Wednesday night, taking its toll to 84.

The country also reported its eighth death from the virus on Wednesday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, did not specify in which province the death has taken place. However, the Rawalpindi district administration had told that a woman diagnosed with Covid-19 had passed away from the disease.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of cases in the province stands at 121, while the number of reported cases in Gilgit-Baltistan is 84.

In Punjab, the numbers of positive cases stand at 323.

Sindh remains the worst affected province by the coronavirus in the country so far, with a total of 413 coronavirus cases. In Islamabad, 25 patients have been confirmed to have contracted the virus and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.