In their greatest hour of need, the world

failed the people of Rwanda.

–Kofi Annan

Just in 100 days, more than 800,000 people,

mostly Tutsi, were killed.

The genocide against the Tutsi is known as the Rwandan genocide. The Hutu majority government oversaw the mass slaughter of Tutsi people. In four months of genocide i.e., from April- July 1994 the estimates recorded at least a million deaths. These hundred days could be seen as the most barbaric days in human history after World War II.

The conflict originated as soon as the then Rwandan Prsident Juvenal Habyarimana and his counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira of Brundi –both Hutus– was shot down. For this the Hutu extremists held a group of Tutsi exiles, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF). The extremists led a well-organised slaughter campaign. It was also suspected that the government too was assisting the extremists for they had the list of dissidents against the state’s policies and killed them.

The concept of “Responsibility to Protect” R2P was introduced in the international law to protect citizens from state sponsored genocides. However, on many occasions, the champions of human rights abused the R2P principle to maintain their own interests.