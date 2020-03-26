Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Coordination Committee on coronavirus will hold its second meeting in Islamabad on Thursday (today) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

This was informed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza while addressing to news briefing in Islamabad tonight. He said the meeting will review implementation status of the decisions taken during the previous meeting of the National Security Committee. The Special Assistant said that committee of parliamentary leaders is being constituted to oversight situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic.