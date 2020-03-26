Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Coronavirus Isolation Center in Islamabad on Thursday.
It is a fifty bed facility for the coronavirus patients.
Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal will brief the Prime Minister on the occasion.
