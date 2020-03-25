Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic on Wednesday started manufacturing of masks and sanitizers in its own capacity to meet the shortage of both products.

Polyclinic Spokesperson Dr.Imtiaz Ahmed talking to The Nation said that the hospital has started manufacturing of both products in a situation when country is facing shortage of Personal ProtectionEquipment.

He said that hospital has utilised services of its own tailors and tasked them for manufacturing of masks. Dr. Ahmed said that the hospital will be able to manufacture nearly 1,500 masks daily with this step.

“We will be able to produce 1,000 to 1,500 masks daily,” he said.

He informed that the hospital has around 1,500 nurses, paramedics and other staff, and 500 doctors as well. He said the life of each mask is around five hours and hospital decided to start the manufacturing in its own capacity to meet the shortage.

Similarly, he said that the hospital will produce sanitizers also using its pharmacy department.

He said that hospital pharmacist Dr.Amna has been designated to start the manufacturing of hand sanitizers. He said that the sanitizers produced in the hospital will be of the standard set by World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that initially both products produced in the hospital will be provided to the hospital employees, however, after meeting the demand it will also be provided to the visitingpatients.

“It was better to be self-sufficient than waiting for both items,” he said.