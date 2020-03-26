Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prince Charles has coronavirus and may have been contagious just 24 hours after last seeing his 93 year old mother the Queen, who is well but has been taking medical advice since her son fell ill. He is in self-isolation on the Balmoral estate in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who is without any symptoms of the virus, which has killed 435 and infected 8,000 more in the UK so far. A royal source said Charles’ doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13 - 24 hours after he last saw his mother. A Buckingham Palace spokesman has said: ‘Her Majesty remains in good health. The Queen is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare’.