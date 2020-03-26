LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has given 48 hours to private hospitals for completing arrangements of treating the Covid-19 patients. The private healthcare establishments have also been directed to submit compliance reports to the Commission. The PHC has carried out special inspections of 10 hospitals for the number of isolation beds and rooms, high-dependency units, trained staff, essential equipment and medicines, facilities at the intensive care units.
March 26, 2020
