LAHORE - PTM’s Mohsin Dawar has found himself in the midst of yet another controversy after a video emerged on social media, where he appeared to be downplaying the serious threat of coronavi­rus, while surrounded by villagers.

In the alleged video, Dawar is seen telling villagers that coronavirus was “nothing” and that it was a way to make money. The remarks raised concerns as they could easily misguide the people living in the tribal regions.