ISLAMABAD - Governors of Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon separately met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and briefed him about the steps being taken to stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in their respective provinces. According to the PM Media Office, Ch Sarwar apprised the Prime Minister about the launching of Telemedicine Helpline at Governor’s House besides establishment of telemedicine centres at various medical universities across Punjab. The governor informed the Prime Minister that people from Azad Kashmir could also avail the facility, adding that the facilities included medical care of corona-infected people; provision of free ration to their families and consultation. Likewise, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon during his meeting with the Prime Minister exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and the prevailing situation of the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidency and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.