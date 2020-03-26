Share:

Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has said that a special risk allowance will be given to the professionals working on the front line against the coronavirus.

The provincial minister, elaborating the measures taken by the government said that the government is taking active measures against the coronavirus.

The information minister informed that a quarantine center comprising 1200-bed has been set up at the UET Kala Shah Kaku campus while a 100-bed hospital is being set up at the camp jail.

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan briefed that 600 people quarantined in DG Khan are soon going to shift to their hoses while a total of 21 patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far.

He said that the provincial government led by Usman Buzdar is not letting decrease any transportation of foods items and essential goods but he added that some hoarders and profiteers are benefiting from the situation.

Fayyaz said that those who are exploiting the masses in the testing times will be shamed in the world and hereafter.

He said that Islam preaches sacrifice and selflessness in the difficult and testing times.