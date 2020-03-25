Share:

Cricket fraternity celebrates 28th anniversary of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup win

KARACHI (Agencies): Exactly 28 years ago today, Pakistan celebrated their national team’s only ODI World Cup triumph. Almost three decades later, with the country partially locked down, the cricket fraternity is recalling the triumph. Tributes for the team, the then captain and now prime minister, Imran Khan, as well as the iconic crystal trophy are pouring in, even more so than the previous years because the world of sports is at a standstill and memories are all what the fans have of the gentleman’s game. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was naturally the first one to share a flurry of posts celebrating arguably the biggest underdog victory in World Cup history. A homage showed up on the International Cricket Council’s Twitter account as well. “On this day in 1992, glory for Pakistan Raising hands. They won their first Men’s @CricketWorldCup Trophy by sealing a comprehensive 22-run victory over England in the final at the MCG!” Wasim Akram was the player of the final, with his valuable knock and the iconic deliveries.

Umpire Aleem Dar offers free food for labourers at his restaurant

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan’s ICC Elite Panel Umpire Aleem Dar has offered free food for jobless persons especially labourers at his restaurant during the lockdown situation persisting in city due to coronavirus pandemic. In a video message, Aleem Dar, world’s senior most umpire with 386 international matches including 132 Tests, 208 ODIs and 46 T20s, said it looks very difficult for labour class to survive in the prevailing circumstances. “Really it is very challenging time especially for the poor people of our society. We are distributing free food for jobless and deserving people in this hour of need outside our restaurant between 2.00pm to 3.00pm.” Aleem said the present crisis expects from all of us to come forward and contribute as much as we can. “We can defeat coronavirus and persisting crisis through combine efforts.”

Junior Asia Hockey Cup postponed

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Junior Asia Hockey Cup, scheduled to be played from June 4-12 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has been postponed due to outbreak of corona virus pandemic. “The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has informed us about the postponement of the event and we duly support this decision,” said PHF spokesman here on Wednesday. Teams from Bangladesh, China, Oman, Uzbekistan, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Pakistan and Chinese Taipei were to take part in the Cup. The event will serve as qualifying round for the next years Junior Asia Cup.

“The health and wellbeing of the players are the top priority of the AHF and every hockey playing nation and the decision of postponement has been taken after getting the feedback from the participating countries,” he added. He said the AHF has informed that the new dates of the event will be communicated as the situation in Asia returns to normalcy after controlling the deadly corona virus.