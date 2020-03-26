Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Rain coupled with hailstorm wreaked havoc in District Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday inflicting havey damage on crops and property in the region. It is learnt that hailstones weighed upto 200 grams and had resemblance with coro­navirus. Due to severe hailstorm wheat crop and mango orchards had to suffer heavy damage. Windscreens of several vehicles were broken. Farmers in the area have appealed to the federal and provin­cial governments to an­nounce a special relief package for them so that they can survive the eco­nomic crisis.