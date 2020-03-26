Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham took some time out from self isolation to enjoy a family walk. The couple were seen getting some fresh air with their son Jack, 21 months, as their home city of Los Angeles remains on lockdown. Rosie, 32, despite dressing down in sweats, looked as stunning as ever as she chatted with her beau, 52, and their boy. Model and actress Rosie teamed her loose fitting trousers with a tight white vest and trainers, adding a touch of glam with her statement red shades. Jason and his little boy matched in baseball caps to keep cool in the sunny weather. The couple walked in their deserted neighborhood with Jack in Rosie’s arms before stopping to let their toddler play on the grass.