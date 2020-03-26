Share:

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday announced to donate his three-month salary to emergency fund.

According to spokesman, on the directions of Sadiq Sanjrani, other Senators will also donate their one month salary to emergency fund while officers of grade 20, 21 and 22 would donate their five-day salary to emergency fund.

Meanwhile, officers of grade 17 to 19 would donate their three-day salary while grade 7 to 16 officers would donate their one-day salary in the emergency fund.

Sanjrani said that the Upper House had taken such decisions in every critical time in the country, adding that coronavirus outspread in the country can be controlled only by taking hard decisions.

He requested to people to stay at their homes so that the government could easily look after the patients.

The Chairman Senate lauded the steps being taken by the government and said that all resources would be utilized for the purpose.

He said other institutions and affluent segments should also come forward for donating in the emergency fund.