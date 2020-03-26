Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of COVID-19 coronavirus, Pakistan’s trade, logistics, and travel organizations are called on to adopt real-time solutions to re-design supply chains and procurement to deliver medical supplies, support travel evacuations, and enhance staffing and procurement. Supporting Pakistani organizations in this time of need, SAP has opened access to SAP Ariba Discovery for real-time procurement and to TripIt Pro from Concur to manage safe and easy travel itineraries.

Safety and well-being continue to be the top priority as the world manages through the deepening effects of the coronavirus. All organizations are facing unprecedented challenges right now as the impact on the global economy continues. Business travel is restricted, events are cancelled, and supply chains have been weakened — it is not “business as usual” in any sense of the phrase.

To manage travel itineraries in the face of schedule changes and cancellations, any new and existing customer who signs up for TripIt Pro from Concur between March 13-31 can receive 6 months of free access. Each day, TripIt from Concur processes hundreds of thousands of travel itineraries for people around the globe, monitors their flights, and alerts them of any changes or delays.