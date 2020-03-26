Share:

Riyadh - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday to discuss a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the talks which the Kremlin said will take place by videoconference.“King salman will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications,” said a statement released by Riyadh early Wednesday. Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, last week called for the “virtual summit” following some criticism that the group has been slow to address the global crisis.The G20 members will be joined by leaders from other affected countries including Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland.Leaders from international organisations such as the United Nations, World Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) will also participate.