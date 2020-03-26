Share:

Saudi Arabia on Thursday has sent directives to Pakistan in order to not prepare a Hajj agreement this year due to the coronavirus panic spreads throughout the world, according to a letter received from the Hajj Ministry of the kingdom. Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri consequently halted work on the upcoming Hajj agreement.

In the letter sent to Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten stated there should be no agreement during this time as the matter at hand is uncertain due to the lockdown and containment measures against the novel coronavirus.

The kingdom, according to Dr Mohammad Saleh, is continuously monitoring the situation. He added that Pakistani authourities are in constant contact with Saudi Government's top officials and they had assured that Pakistani Government will be informed in case of considerable improvement regarding the coronavirus situation was observed.