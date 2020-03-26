Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Communications Organization (SCO), one of the leading digital communications service providers of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and GilgitBaltistan (GB), and Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG) Pakistan have signed an agreement to launch digital payment products & services and Mobile Wallet for S-Paisa customers in AJ&K and GB. The signing ceremony was held at HQ SCO and was attended by SCO and VRG representatives. By signing this contract, SCO has achieved yet another milestone towards the provision of AMA (Asaan Mobile Account) scheme that is a main focus of SBP’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS). This will also facilitate the poor and marginalized sections of the society towards adopting digital payments to connect to any bank by using just a feature phone even with 2G coverage.