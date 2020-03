Share:

Sindh Governemnt has imposed ban on offering prayers in Mosques located in the respective province. The duration of ban is from March 27 till April 5. However, the staff of Mosque is allowed to perform prayers in the Masjid. Information Minister of Sindh, Nasir Shah, has stated that 3 to 5 people are allowed to perform congregational prayer. The decision has been taken after consultations with medical experts and ulema from all sects