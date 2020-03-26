Share:

LAHORE - TECNO, a global leading mobile phone brand, has finally unpacked its most awaited CAMON 15 in first ever live broadcast event happened in different top notch media channels and was hosted by Juggan Kazim. Camon 15 is equipped with 48 MP Quad camera, Night lens perfect for night photography, 32 MP pop-up selfie camera and advanced specs includes TAVIOS artificial technology. Mehwish Hayat was revealed as TECNO’s brand ambassador at the event launch. The event was chaired by Tecno Pakistan General Manager – Creek Ma, along with the Sales Director – Adeel Tahir.

All the key distributors of Tecno were also gathered in the launch ceremony.