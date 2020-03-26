MARDAN - President of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Mardan chapter, Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that the numbers of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 45 while they have no proper facilities to handle the situation.
“We have no logistic support and other requirements for this outbreak”, he said in a video message on social media.
Dr.Zia added that so far 6 cases of coronavirus are tested positive. He said that the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus have increased to 45 while 300 suspicious cases are in process in the district.
He added that if this outbreak continued with this speed in the district, it will be difficult to control. He added that logistic support, personal protective equipment and other equipments aren’t enough to control the situation.