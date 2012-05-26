







LAKKI MARWAT - The local administration sealed three salt processing units in Naurang Town of the district on Friday for not preparing iodised salt.

An official said that the action was taken after receiving information about preparation of non-iodised salt in some salt factories.

He said that ACO Liaqat Ali Bhatti along with health department district focal person for USI (Universal Salt Iodisation) and IDD (Iodine Deficiency Disorders) Ziaullah paid surprise inspection visits to several salt processing units and checked the status of salt through test kits.

“During visits officials found preparation of non iodised salt in three factories owned by Muhammad Mumtaz, Sher Gul and Abdul Khalik”, he maintained. He told that the violators were fined Rs 5000 each besides their salt factories were also sealed.

“The law does not permit owners of salt units to produce and sale non-iodised salt”, he quoted ACO Mr Bhatti as saying on the occasion. ACO said that non iodised salt posed serious threats to human health, so the administration would not allow anyone to produce or sell the commodity.