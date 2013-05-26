





Islamabad -





Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Saturday recommend one-year extension in the services of six additional judges of Sindh High Court (SHC), while Additional Judge Habibur Rahman Sheikh has been dropped.

Sources said that a Judicial Commission meeting presided over by Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry recommended extension in the services of the judges. The judges recommended for extension include Justices Muhammad Faruque Shah, Aftab Ahmad Gawara, Riazat Ali Saher, Salahuddin Panhwar, Faruque Ali Channa and Azizur Rahman. Judicial Commission has also recommended confirmation of services of three additional judges of PHC, namely, Justices Nasir Hussain Khan, Qaisar Rasheed, and Waqar Ahmad, besides one-year extension in the services of four PHC additional judges including Justices Asadullah Khan Chamkani, Mrs Irshad Qaisar, Ruhul Amin and Shahjahan Akhwanzada.