KARACHI A team of the Pak-China Investment Company Limited (PCICL), led by its Assistant Vice President Andy Liu, visited TDAP offices on Wednesday and held a meeting with its CE SM Muneer and other officers.

The PCICL team showed keen interest in the promotion of trade between China and Pakistan, and requested for TDAP’s assistance for the purpose.

The chief executive (CE) of TDAP provided an overview of TDAP’s service portfolio and the activities. He also identified the areas where the TDAP could be of assistance to the PCICL. He also provided a list of relevant chambers and trade bodies as well as export and import statistics of Pakistan to the PCICL team.

The CE informed that the Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and China was currently under review at the Ministry of Commerce with the view to make relevant adjustments that could further promote trade between the two friendly countries.

To a request from the PCICL, the CE also gave an assessment of the automotive industry of Pakistan, covering relevant policies, procedures, industry structure, export potential and challenges.

Both the sides agreed to together support companies from Pakistan and China for increasing trade and investment.

The PCICL is a Development Financial Institution (DFI), established in 2007, as a joint venture between the Government of Pakistan and China Development Bank, for the promotion of trade, investment and economic growth of Pakistan.