LAHORE The Lahore High Court Thursday extended until September 21 the stay giving exemption to former provincial police chief from appearance before a trial court hearing the case of Model Town massacre.

A full bench headed by Justice Yawar Ali passed the order on petition filed by former Inspector General Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera who had challenged the order of the court in which he was summoned to face the trial on private complaint filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

The PAT had also filed petition in which it had challenged the trial court’s partial order of not summoning 12 respondents including PM Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah.

The court would hear all these petitions on the next hearing.

Jawad Hamid of Minhajul Quran Secretariat had also filed the petition making Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Abid Sher Ali, Ch Nisar Ali, Pervaiz Rashid, Syed Tauqeer Shah, Major (r) Azam Suleman, Rashid Mahmood and others as respondents.

He said the anti-terrorism court, in its order, did not summon these respondents. The petitioner, through his counsel Rai Bashir Ahmad, held that he was the complainant of private complaint against Model Town incident in which 10 persons were murdered by the accused persons on active connivance, abatement, common intention and object of the respondents.

He added that the ATC decided to try 124 other officials including Mushtaq Sukhera and former DCO Lahore Muhammad Usman in the said case but not these men. He submitted that the court ignored the case evidence and did not summon the 12 respondents including the PM who, he said, were the real masterminds and abettors of the incident. He prayed that the ATC decision to the extent of not summoning the twelve respondents be set aside and respondents be summoned.

At least 14 people died and 100 others got injured during a clash between police and workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek at Minhajul Quran Secretariat in Model Town in 2014.