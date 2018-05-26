Share:

RAWALPINDI - District Police have arrested 10 lawbreakers including a one-wheeler besides recovering 800 grams charras, 14 litres liquor, a 9mm pistol, a Kalashnikov with eight rounds, three daggers and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police netted Jahanzaib for having 540 grams

charras. Cantt police rounded up Zeeshan for carrying 14 litres liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, daggers and other items. The spokesman said police under its special drive against one-wheelers have arrested a youngster and registered case on violation of the law. On the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, strict action is being taken against one-wheelers as the activity is banned in the city.

Special drive has been launched to curb the activity and no relaxation is being given to anyone while under section 99/A, FIRs are being registered against the violators.

The operation would continue and the violators would be sent behind the bars, he added. Civil Line police netted Altaf Hussain, a one-wheeler while Race Course police rounded up Liaquat for running LPG agency.